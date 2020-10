Or Copy this URL to Share

Edmundo Leaton Ramirez, 94, of Amarillo died October 6, 2020. Edmundo will be available for viewing today from 9am-8pm, at Angel Funeral Home, 2209 S. Arthur St. with a rosary being said at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 9am-12pm, Monday, October 12, 2020. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Laurence Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements by Angel Funeral Home.



