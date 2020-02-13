Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna E. Foster. View Sign Service Information Roosevelt Memorial Park & Mortuary 18255 S Vermont Ave Gardena , CA 90248 (310)-329-1113 Memorial service 1:00 PM Roosevelt Memorial Park & Mortuary 18255 S Vermont Ave Gardena , CA 90248 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edna E. Foster 82, of Carson, CA died Friday January 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday February 15, 2020 at Roosevelt Memorial Park Chapel of Faith located at 18255 S. Vermont Avenue, Gardena, California 90247. Edna E. Foster was born August 30,1937 to loving parents William and Corine Perry in Mangum, Ok. She was the fifth of six children. Edna moved to Amarillo in 1944 and attended Blessed Martin school and graduated from Carver High School in 1956. Edna married her high school sweetheart Willie H. Foster on May 23, 1956. Willie preceded her in death August 12, 2006. She was baptized and attended the Church of the Living God serving as secretary and choir member. Before moving to Los Angeles, she was employed by the "Hollywood" and "SkiBell" Department stores as a receiving clerk. She was classy and stylish in her early years and participated annually in the Beautician Fashion Show for "The Flamboyant Crowe's Beauty Salon". Edna loved fashion and was fascinated by Politics and an avid fan of basketball (Lakers). She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and expressed a lot of love in her heart for her family. Edna moved to Los Angeles in 1974 and attended Compton College. She was employed by Western Airlines and Excellon Automation until retiring from the clerical field in 1997. Edna leaves to cherish her memory her son Cornel and wife (Lillie), loving granddaughters Candice and Samantha Foster of Corona California. Special nieces Toya Woods, Angela Austin, Jelaine O'Neal, Kimberly Austin, Debra Eddington, Beverly Peques and Alfreda Parker. Special nephews Stevie Woods, Darron Jackson and Ronald Austin. Edna was preceded in death by her parents William and Corine Perry, her siblings Flora Mae Gore, Adolphus Eddington, Erma J. Austin, Stevie Perry and Cerretha Woods. A special nephew James Taylor.

