Edna was born June 12, 1944. She leaves to cherish her memories her son; Leslie Fulbright of Amarillo and her granddaughter Sherrie Gentry (Donald) of Dallas and a host of family and friends. Viewing from 4pm-6pm, Wednesday, March 13th at Golden Gate Mortuary, 1416 N. Hughes St. Amarillo, TX 79107.Funeral Services Thursday, March 14th at 11 am at South Georgia Baptist Church, 5209 Georgia St. South, 79110, Burial Llano Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna (Fulbright) Flanagan.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019