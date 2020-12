Or Copy this URL to Share

Edna Grimmer, 91, of Perryton died December 1, 2020. A private family service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Fred Huff and Rev. Kevin Britton officiating. Private family burial will follow at Ochiltree Cemetery. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON



