Edna L. Haydon
1927 - 2020
Edna L. Haydon, 93, of Canadian passed away July 11, 2020.

Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Edna was born April 9, 1927, in Omaha, NE, to Lina and James Watson. She attended public schools in Denver and business college in Houston.

She married Louis W. Haydon September 24, 1945, who was later to become a Doctor of Chiropractic. She worked as a secretary to the Director of the State Veterans Department, Oklahoma City, OK, during the years that her husband was a student. The couple lived in northwest Oklahoma until 1980, when they moved to Pampa,Texas, and then to Amarillo for their retirement years together. Edna subsequently moved to Canadian, TX.

She was always interested in environmental matters, and wished to leave the world a better place for those who would come after. She was the secretary of the Pampa chapter of ACCORD (Active Citizens Concerned Over Resource Development).

She is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Louis W. Haydon; and brothers, Chuck and Jim Watson.

She leaves a daughter, Ann Isaacs and her husband David of Canadian, TX; son, James Haydon and his wife Torey of Lempster, NH; grandson, Trey Isaacs and his wife Shelly of Canadian, TX; granddaughter, Leah Isaacs of Bozeman, MT; and grandson, Jeff Haydon of Kansas City, MO.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Hemphill County Hospice, Canadian TX, would be appreciated.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
