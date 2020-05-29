Edna "Sally" Lee Smoot, 94, of Amarillo died May 26, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel in Amarillo. Dr. Mark Welshimer, senior pastor of Polk Street UMC of Amarillo will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulia. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Sally was born in Coryell County on June 24, 1925, and passed to eternal life late in the evening on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was married to the love of her life Russell Smoot for 57 years until his passing. In her early years, Sally worked in the Tulia School System, then later enjoyed time being a homemaker caring for her family. She was a joyful soul and had many friends. Sally loved to laugh and spend time with all of her family. She had a quick wit and had fun wherever she was. Sally was a member of Coulter Baptist Church, and also attended Hillside UMC later in her life. She was faithful to God throughout her journey.
Sally is preceded in death by her parents Charlie L. Holcomb and Verna Roberts Holcomb, as well as her siblings Norman Holcomb and Wilma Brown. She is also preceded in death by her young daughter Marsha Lynn Smoot in 1952, and her son Warren Smoot.
Left to cherish her memory are her brother Eddie Holcomb and wife Pat of Ruston, Louisiana; her daughter-in-law Sandy Smoot of Amarillo; her son Gary Smoot and wife Teresa of Hornlake, Mississippi; and two grandchildren Russell Smoot and Sean Smoot. She also has many nieces and nephews who love her dearly.
The family would like to thank the wonderful people of Hillside Heights in Amarillo, along with Chaplin Mildred Rugger and the team at BSA Southwest Hospice of Amarillo for tending to Sally in every way to the end of her life's journey.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.