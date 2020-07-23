1/1
Edna Louise Russell
1937 - 2020
Edna Louise Russell, 83, of Amarillo, Tx a very kind and loving person passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 at the home of her sister Melody Wyatt, surrounded by her family.

Because of Covid 19 and limited occupancy, open visitation will be today from 9 am to 8 pm at Angel Funeral Home, 2209 S Arthur St. Graveside service will be at 10 am, Friday, July 24, 2020 in Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Edna was born July 1, 1937 to William and Eleanor Davis in Amarillo Texas. On July 1, 1963 she married Thomas Russell in Clayton, New Mexico. She was a devoted Christian.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas E. Russell Sr; two brothers, Ralph York and Andy Wyatt; and son Ronald "Ronnie" Newman.

Edna was survived by 3 sons, Bill "Bear" Pickering and wife Steffanie, Thomas E Russell Jr, Jack O Russell and wife Kari; 3 daughters, Cynthia Bravo, Lisa Murkel and husband Eddie and Judith "Judy" Carr; daughter in law, Jackie Newman; brother, Ronnie York; sister in law, Ann Wyatt; and sisters, Bobbie Wheeler and husband Jim, Jackie Lunn and Tony Roth, Mattelea Havron and husband Norman, Melody Wyatt, and Jacqulyne Mullins; 31 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Online condolences may be shared at www.angelfunerals.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
