Obituary

Edna M Holmes, 88, of Amarillo, Tx died Monday September 23, 2019. No services are scheduled at this time.



Edna was born on November 4, 1930 in Sapulpa, Ok and the daughter to Carl Raymond and Rachel Hall Holland. Both of her parents had careers as school teachers and her father was also a high school football coach. She was the oldest of her siblings Carl Raymond Holland, Jr and Richard Holland.



On Nov 14, 1947 Edna was crowned Football Queen of the "The Bulldogs" during her senior year at Okmulgee High School and graduated with honors. She attended college at University of Oklahoma working towards an associate degree and after completion started working at a Law Firm.



In her teens during the summer months she worked with her grandmother Maude Holland in her restaurant and college boarding house, "The Holland House" in Tahlequah, Ok. After her granny Maude decided to finally retire The Holland House was converted into apartments for married veterans attending the Northeastern State University under the GI Bill of Rights.



Edna married Jack W Holmes in 1950 at Tulsa, Ok and moved to Lake Jackson, Tx shortly after the marriage and one year later they moved to Borger, Tx. They had one child, Jackie Marie in 1953 and built their first house a few months later. The couple enjoyed years of golfing, water skiing, snow skiing, fishing and camping. They traveled to old Mexico many times and enjoyed fishing in the Pacific Ocean. One summer Edna caught a 43 pound yellow-tail fish which took her approximately 45 minutes to reel in. The fish was almost as tall as Edna's 5'3" frame!



Edna enjoyed having parties at home, especially the card game of Bridge and Halloween parties with her friends. She was a great cook and loved cooking and preparing meals for get-togethers for family functions, work related celebrations and yearly holidays. The kitchen was her favorite place in the home. She cooked a mean meatloaf, tasty salmon patties, great deviled eggs, a favored cornbread dressing and fantastic cheese grits.



Edna had a great personality and a huge smile on her face. She was a funny and witty woman and her come-backs were always hilarious. She was a stylish woman wearing clothes that were always fashionable and never had a hair out of place. Clothes ?, shoes ?, hair ?, nails ?. She always looked lovely.



In 1966 the family moved to Amarillo, Tx. but the couple divorced around 1968 and Edna began Real Estate classes at West Texas University in Canyon, Tx. See began working in the office at Ada Realtors on Washington Street while working towards her Real Estate license and continued at Ada Realtors thereafter as one of the agents. She joined the Womens Council of Realtors of Amarillo and for a couple of years was also president of Relocation Services. Edna had a very long career in Real Estate (about 44 years) and worked at several different real estate companies along the way but mainly her career was with Ada Glenn Realtors.



In the year 1991 Edna went back to college at West Texas State University in Canyon, Tx to acquire her bachelors of Business degree.



In 2000 she semi-retired as an Realtor and started working as an Agent Assistant to several agents at Prudential Ada Realtors until full retirement on May 2014 at the age of 83.



Her family are very thankful to all the special people who worked with her over the decades and helped her in the last few years before her retirement. We thank you!



Edna is survived by a daughter, Jackie M. Dunlap, of Amarillo, TX; 2 grandsons: Shannon Dunlap and wife Courtney, of Canyon, TX - Justin Dunlap and wife Carina, of Canyon, TX and seven great-grandchildren.



The family has requested, because of Ednas love for trees, that if you desire to make a remembrance in her name it can be done through Trees for Change



https://www.treesforachange.com/collections/memorial-trees-sympathy-gifts





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019

