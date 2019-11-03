Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Reinert Henke. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Edna Reinert Henke was born October 29, 1939 to Nicholas Aloysius and Anna Catherine Reinert on a farm northwest of Tipton, Kansas. She departed this life of 80 years Friday morning, November 1, 2019 at BSA Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo, Texas.



On February 1, 1958, Edna married Edwin Jerome Henke at Sts Peter & Paul Catholic church in Cawker City, Kansas. On their honeymoon, they moved to Burlington, Iowa so Ed could begin his career at Mason & Hanger, Silas Mason Co. Five children, Denise, David, Doris, Daniel and Darrin were born to this happy union. In 1974, the family relocated to Amarillo, Texas where they have lived since.



Not only did Edna raise five children, she was involved in many other activities: Amarillo Newcomers Club; several bridge clubs; and St Thomas the Apostle Parish building committee, Parish Board, Altar Guild and Rosary Group. Edna also worked outside the home for several years at Sakowitz and Mr G's.



Edna was preceded in death by her parents, three infant siblings, sister-in-law Bonnie Reinert, sister-in-law Helen Goheen, and brother-in-law Harold Henke.



Left to mourn her passing and celebrate her life are her children Denise and husband David Brakey of Garden City, Kansas, David and his wife Michelle Henke of Flower Mound, Texas, Doris and her husband Jay Leverett of Amarillo, Texas, Daniel and his wife Lori Henke of Amarillo, Texas, and Darrin and his wife Mary-Margaret Henke of Denver, Colorado, one brother Richard Reinert of Downs, Kansas, one sister Virginia and husband Wayne Johnson of Denver, Colorado, brother-in-law Alvin Goheen of Andale, Kansas, sister-in-law Evon Henke of Osborne, Kansas, sister-in-law Barbara and husband Eugene Wagner of Downs, Kansas, and sister-in-law Joyce Henke of Downs, Kansas, eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and many relatives and friends.



Rosary will be at 6 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel in Amarillo, Texas. Mass will be at 10 am on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Amarillo, Texas. Entombment will follow at Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



The family requests memorials be given to either BSA Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo or .



