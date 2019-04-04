Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eduardo Diaz Bustos. View Sign

Eduardo Diaz Bustos, 94, of Amarillo, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.



Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Laurence Catholic Church. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



Eduardo was born in Staples, TX. He had a tough childhood growing up in the 1930's, during the Great Depression. He married his wife, Cleta Reyes, on March 29, 1951, at St. Margaret Mary Church in Pharr, TX. They lived for many years in the Rio Grande Valley. Together, they ran a grocery store called "Bustos Grocery". Eduardo worked as a truck driver. In 1962, Eduardo and Cleta moved to Amarillo, TX. Eduardo was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Mary's, and St. Laurence Catholic church where he was a marriage counselor and a cursillista. He was active in helping the schools including St. Laurence and Alamo Catholic High School. Eduardo worked for Pantex for 20 years, retiring in 1990. He was a big advocate on getting an education. His first daughter, graduated from Alamo Catholic High school and his remaining 9 children graduated from Palo Duro High school, including one Valedictorian. He was especially proud of his children who went on to receive their associates and master's degrees from Amarillo College, West Texas A&M University, and Texas Tech University. His life revolved around his family, always being there when needed, always wanting to know how his children were doing.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Cleta, who died in 2016. He is also preceded in death by: his mother, Fernanda Marcelina Bustos, who died in 1972; his father, Francisco Bustos, who died in 1960; 3 sons who died shortly after childbirth; 3 brothers, Francisco, Trinidad, and Julian; and 3 sisters, Felisa, Loretta, and Joaquina.



Eduardo is survived by his sister, Trinidad Sarmiento of Laredo, TX. He is also survived by his 10 children and their spouses, Lupe Egoodkin and husband Alan, Gloria Bustos, Edward Bustos, Jr., Estella Lopez and husband Perfelio, Sylvia Bustos, Enrique Bustos and wife Esther, David Bustos, Rosemary Carrillo and husband Gus, Christine Vara and husband Orlando, and Johnny Bustos, all of Amarillo. He is also survived by 24 grandchildren, over 30 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren.



There will be a rosary on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 6:30 pm, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd, Amarillo, TX.



The family suggests memorials be made to St. Laurence Catholic Church, 2300 N. Spring St, Amarillo, TX 79107.



