Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Hereford , TX

Edward C. Barrett, 88, of Amarillo and formerly of Hereford, died on Sunday, January 5, 2020.



Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Hereford. Private burial will be at Llano Cemetery in Amarillo. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Ed was born on May 25, 1931 in Emporia, Kansas. He was raised on a farm north of Emporia with eight brothers and two sisters. He married Millie Merry on February 18, 1951 in Emporia. He worked for REA climbing poles and hanging wire and various other jobs before finding his true passion in life. He won the Kansas City Royal on a cutting horse named Ready Money. He joined with Jim Lowder to build and operate Cattleman's feedlot in Emporia. He ran Lubbock Feedyard before moving back to Emporia in 1968 where he built and operated Flint Hills Feedyard. In 1975, Ed worked with the Crofoot family to establish the Barrett and Crofoot Feedlots in Hereford, Texas now owned and operated by his sons and grandsons fulfilling his lifelong dream.



He is survived by his wife, Millie Barrett of Amarillo; a daughter, Jan Weishaar and husband Ron of Hereford; three sons, Bob Barrett and wife Susan of Hereford, Rodney Barrett and wife Judy of Hereford, Brad Barrett and wife Kim of Canyon; a brother, Wilbur Barrett of Emporia, Ks.; a sister-in-law, Alice Barrett of Kansas; eleven grandchildren, Brian Barrett and wife Regena, James Barrett and wife Amanda, Brooke Anderson and husband Tim, Holly Creech, Jessica Schenk and husband Jonathan, Barrett Weishaar and wife ReBecka, Hunter Barrett, Bailee Collier and husband Jordy, Tatum Barrett, Bryson Barrett, and Brandel Barrett; and twenty-three great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and suggest memorials be sent to the , 5410 S. Bell St., Suite 411, Amarillo, Texas 79109. Memorial gifts can also be made online at



