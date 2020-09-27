1/
Edward Cecil "Ed" Owsley
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward (Ed) Cecil Owsley born 5 Jun 1945 to September 18, 2020 to Cecil Emerson Owsley and Margaret Ruth Cummings of Florence, AZ. Husband of 43 year to Novadene Church Owsley of Wilkes County, NC. Two sons Shane Edward Owsley of Sulphur Springs, TX and Douglas Edward Owsley of Amarillo, TX. Four grandson's, Brett Owsley, Dallas, TX, Dylan Owsley Sulphur Springs, TX, Bryson and Kyle Owsley of Amarillo, TX. Ed's ashes will be spread over his fathers grave at a later date: at that time a Private service will be held at the Owsley Family Cemetery, Magdalena , NM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved