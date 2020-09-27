Edward (Ed) Cecil Owsley born 5 Jun 1945 to September 18, 2020 to Cecil Emerson Owsley and Margaret Ruth Cummings of Florence, AZ. Husband of 43 year to Novadene Church Owsley of Wilkes County, NC. Two sons Shane Edward Owsley of Sulphur Springs, TX and Douglas Edward Owsley of Amarillo, TX. Four grandson's, Brett Owsley, Dallas, TX, Dylan Owsley Sulphur Springs, TX, Bryson and Kyle Owsley of Amarillo, TX. Ed's ashes will be spread over his fathers grave at a later date: at that time a Private service will be held at the Owsley Family Cemetery, Magdalena , NM.



