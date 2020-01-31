Edward Dale Shaffer Sr. (1961 - 2020)
Obituary
Edward was born in Amarillo, TX, to E.D. and Barbara Jean Shaffer. He is survived by his son; Edward Jr., daughter; Jaleisa of Denton, three brothers; Jonathan, Nathan and Keemon Shaffer all of Amarillo, TX, and a host of family members and friends. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1st at 11 AM, at Emmanuel Temple Church, 900 North Adams, Amarillo, TX. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall and send flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
