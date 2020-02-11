Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward H. Meckley. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Memorial service 3:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edward H. Meckley, 89, of Amarillo entered eternal life on Friday, February 7, 2020.



Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Private family interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Ed was born August 5, 1930 in Woodstock, IL to William Dallas and Gladys T. Meckley. He was child #6 of 10. Ed attended school in Belvidere, IL and proudly served in the United States Airforce from 1949-1952 during the Korean Conflict. In 1952, he was stationed at the Amarillo Air Base and during this time, he met and fell in love with Ruby Lee Harriss. They married in 1953 in Canyon, TX. In 1962, he established Ed's Drywall where he worked from ages 32-85. He had high work ethics and expectations for himself and many employees.



Ed was a member of Coulter Road Baptist Church. He was a Mason, Amarillo York Rite, and a member of OES for over 50 years serving in many capacities. Ed loved his wife and children. He always had their needs in his heart and mind striving to provide a better life. Ed had a serving spirit and helped many people along the way.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Lee; sons, David and Curtis; parents and siblings, Dorothy, "Bill", George, Hazel, "Bob", Roger and Lorraine.



Ed is survived by his daughter, Lori and husband Todd Merriman; daughter, Pam; brother, "Dick"; sister, Beverly Jane; and many nieces and nephews near and far in which he formed life lasting friendships.



While Ed will be missed, there is infinite joy knowing his velvet heart is healed, he no longer feels that he's running against the wind and eternal life is his.



The family requests memorials to , "Pass it on".



