Edward Lee Chapmon, 86, of Amarillo, TX died November 19, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., today, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo, TX.



