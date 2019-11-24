Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Ed" Tijerina. View Sign Service Information Our Lady of Guadalupe 1210 NE 11th Ave Amarillo, TX 79107 Rosary 5:00 PM Angel Funeral Home Funeral Mass 2:00 PM Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Flores Tijerina, more recently favoring "Ed", born 9/25/66 in Amarillo, Texas, passed away at home lovingly surrounded by family at the age of 53 on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 at 1:32 pm.



Rosary will be said at 5:00pm, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Angel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery.



Edward was an incredibly handy and hardworking man who loved his family deeply. He had the most memorable and contagious laugh. He worked construction for most of his life and could literally fix anything. Everything Ed did, especially laughing, cheering on his Dallas Cowboys, and spoiling his grandkids, he did with his whole heart.



Edward is survived by his mother, Eduvigis; his daughter, Heather; his son, Jacob; 2 brothers, Carlos and Abel and his 3 grandsons Miguel, Liam, and Kane. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Tijerina SR.





Edward Flores Tijerina, more recently favoring "Ed", born 9/25/66 in Amarillo, Texas, passed away at home lovingly surrounded by family at the age of 53 on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 at 1:32 pm.Rosary will be said at 5:00pm, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Angel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery.Edward was an incredibly handy and hardworking man who loved his family deeply. He had the most memorable and contagious laugh. He worked construction for most of his life and could literally fix anything. Everything Ed did, especially laughing, cheering on his Dallas Cowboys, and spoiling his grandkids, he did with his whole heart.Edward is survived by his mother, Eduvigis; his daughter, Heather; his son, Jacob; 2 brothers, Carlos and Abel and his 3 grandsons Miguel, Liam, and Kane. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Tijerina SR. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close