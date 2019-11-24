Edward Flores Tijerina, more recently favoring "Ed", born 9/25/66 in Amarillo, Texas, passed away at home lovingly surrounded by family at the age of 53 on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 at 1:32 pm.
Rosary will be said at 5:00pm, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Angel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery.
Edward was an incredibly handy and hardworking man who loved his family deeply. He had the most memorable and contagious laugh. He worked construction for most of his life and could literally fix anything. Everything Ed did, especially laughing, cheering on his Dallas Cowboys, and spoiling his grandkids, he did with his whole heart.
Edward is survived by his mother, Eduvigis; his daughter, Heather; his son, Jacob; 2 brothers, Carlos and Abel and his 3 grandsons Miguel, Liam, and Kane. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Tijerina SR.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019