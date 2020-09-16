A celebration of the life of Edwin A. McCreary, 99, of Lubbock, TX will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 in West Park Cemetery in Hereford, TX with Beau Durham officiating. Viewing will be come and go from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home in Lubbock, TX. The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:30 p.m., Friday. To maintain a safe, come and go viewing, we ask to limit groups to three or less at a time. Please celebrate the life of Edwin by visiting www.SandersFuneralHome.com
. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.
Edwin passed away September 12, 2020. Edwin was born September 4, 1921 in Wichita Falls, TX to Earl and Addie McCreary. Loved ones include his wife, Earline McCreary; daughter Carolyn Bostick and husband, Jim Bostick; grandchildren, Ches Bostick and wife Autumn, Dr. Britt Bostick and wife Patti, Ron Bostick, and wife Lori. Eighteen Great grandchildren and ten Great-Great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Earl McCreary, and Addie Jane Allison; his wife, Angeline McCreary; two sons, Robert Lane McCreary, and Montgomery Lewis McCreary.
Memorials are suggested to the Hereford, TX Lions Club.