1/1
Edwin A. McCreary
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A celebration of the life of Edwin A. McCreary, 99, of Lubbock, TX will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 in West Park Cemetery in Hereford, TX with Beau Durham officiating. Viewing will be come and go from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home in Lubbock, TX. The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:30 p.m., Friday. To maintain a safe, come and go viewing, we ask to limit groups to three or less at a time. Please celebrate the life of Edwin by visiting www.SandersFuneralHome.com. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.

Edwin passed away September 12, 2020. Edwin was born September 4, 1921 in Wichita Falls, TX to Earl and Addie McCreary. Loved ones include his wife, Earline McCreary; daughter Carolyn Bostick and husband, Jim Bostick; grandchildren, Ches Bostick and wife Autumn, Dr. Britt Bostick and wife Patti, Ron Bostick, and wife Lori. Eighteen Great grandchildren and ten Great-Great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, Earl McCreary, and Addie Jane Allison; his wife, Angeline McCreary; two sons, Robert Lane McCreary, and Montgomery Lewis McCreary.

Memorials are suggested to the Hereford, TX Lions Club.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
West Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved