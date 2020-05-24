Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin A. Schacher. View Sign Service Information Colonial Funeral Home 809 Butler Blvd Dimmitt , TX 79027 (806)-647-4444 Send Flowers Obituary

Edwin (Fast Eddie) Schacher, 85, lifelong resident of Nazareth, Texas passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Dimmitt.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Bhaskar Adusupalli, Deacon Bob Birkenfeld and Deacon Joe Hochstein as celebrants. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery under the direct care of Colonial Funeral Home of Dimmitt. Rosary will be recited on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 7:00PM in the church.



Edwin A. Schacher was born on October 6, 1934 in Tulia, Texas to Florence Schacher and Lucille (Braddock) Schacher. Edwin grew up in Nazareth and graduated from Nazareth High School. He later married Juanita (Hoelting) Schacher on November 24, 1954 in Nazareth Texas. Edwin's lifelong passion was being a farmer which he did up until his passing. He was known for being very particular when it came to his crops and his equipment which he always took great care for. Early in his farming career, Edwin received the "Soil Conservationist of the Year Award." While farming throughout the years, Edwin had another great passion which was collecting and working on antique John Deere Tractors which he took so much pride in.



Edwin served on The Nazareth School Board, served on the Hall Committee and Church Council and was a faithful servant and a lifelong member of the Holy Family Catholic Church.



Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Janice Allison and husband Roger of Orange, TX, Wanda Huseman and husband Bernie of Hereford, TX, Darryl Schacher and wife Irene of Amarillo, TX, Joyce Kleman and husband Gerry of Abernathy, TX, Dean Schacher and wife Dawn of Canyon, TX and Kyle Schacher of Amarillo, TX, 4 sisters, Catherine Hochstein and husband William of Nazareth, TX, Georgianne McCormick of Nazareth, TX, Rosalie Davis and husband Virgil of Los Altos, CA and Margie Albracht and husband Sam of Nazareth, TX and 1 brother, Bob Schacher and wife Charlotte of Talihina, OK along with 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



Edwin is preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Schacher, parents, Florence and Lucille Schacher, sister, Leona Mauer and a brother, Eugene Schacher.



Memorials may be made to the Charity Fund, Holy Family Cemetery Fund or Meals on Wheels, c/o Holy Family Catholic Church, PO Box 100, Nazareth, Texas 79063.



