On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Elaine Hardin Vinyard left this world to reunite with her best friend and husband, Philip Durward Vinyard.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Elaine was born August 16, 1946 in Waco, Texas to Guy Hardin and Helen Leflar and raised in Shamrock, Texas. She was soft and tender and always knew the right things to say, but her quick wit and laughter were just as memorable and could light up any room.
Elaine was the kind of person anyone would be blessed to know. Known to her grandkids as "Lainey," she loved her family above all else and there was nothing she wouldn't do to help out. Elaine was, and still is, loved by so many, both family and extended family, and those who were graced by her friendship.
Elaine married Philip Vinyard, also of Shamrock, on September 7, 1968. The two were married forty-eight years until his passing in 2017, though her love and adoration of him never died.
Elaine spent many of her years in the Amarillo Independent School District. She began teaching at Bonham Jr. High, then at Horace Mann Jr. High before moving to Palo Duro High School as an assistant principal. Her final years with AISD were spent as the principal at Fannin Middle School. Elaine's love of education was shown to all who worked with and for her, as well as those thousands of students whose life she touched.
Elaine leaves behind those whom she loved the most: her daughter, Jennifer Elaine Vinyard of Lewiston, Idaho; Philip Durward (P.J.) Vinyard Jr. and wife Dayna of Amarillo; and her six grandchildren: Philip III, Kaitlyn, Meagan, Ashlyn, Sydney, and Flick. Elaine will also be deeply missed by her siblings, Suzanne Pritchard, Stephen Hardin and wife Ellen, Carolyn Hardin-Levine and husband Peter, and Alicia Hamilton and husband Brian. Elaine was met at the pearly gates by the love of her life, Philip Vinyard, as well as her parents: Guy Hardin and Helen Leflar.
