Gloria Elaine McGee, age 77, died on Friday, May 24, 2019. Elaine was born in Seminole, Oklahoma on October 4, 1941 to Alvin E. McGee and Effie Mae (Hughes) McGee. Elaine was a talented interior designer, working with Levitz Furniture for twenty-five years as a decorator and accessories buyer. Elaine retired from Levitz in 1996 but went on to work in the furniture business until 1999. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Kelly Layne Perkins, brothers Bill R. McGee and Jerry McGee. Left to cherish her memory are son Britten Lee Perkins and wife Yvonne; daughter Marcie Jayne Inman; sister Ann Lafon McGee; grandchildren Kaitlen Max Edwards and husband Michael, Cooper Latimer, Lucas Latimer, Jesse Latimer; niece and nephew Theresa Adachi and Barry Tufo; as well as many other extended family and loving friends. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Llano Cemetery 2900 South Hayes, Amarillo, Texas 79103. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to ; or St. Jude Children's Research.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 14 to July 15, 2019