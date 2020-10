Or Copy this URL to Share

Elaine (Elayne) Steele Shults, 85, of Amarillo died October 7, 2020. Memorial services will be at 10 AM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Polk Street United Methodist Church. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo



