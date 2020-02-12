A celebration of her life will be at 2 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 at City Church, 205 S Polk, Amarillo. Elaine was born on January 3, 1962 in East Stroudsburg, PA, and resided there for 30 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin VanBuskirk; step father, John Custred; sister, Donna VanBuskirk; and husband Bruce Champlin. She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Custred; sister Debbie Parry, brother John VanBuskirk, and their children along with, predeceased sister, Donna VanBuskirk's children; 6 children, Bobbie Jo Colyer, Bruce Champlin Jr., Justin VanBuskirk and wife Penny, Bobbi-Jo Tanner, Shaun Tanner, and Jason Champlin and wife Crystal; 23 grandchildren, Jason, Jasmine, Mikeal, Faith, Azriah, Charly, Bruce Champlin III, Krista, Monica, Justin Coller, Tammy, Morgan, Justin Jr., Erica, Freeman Jr., Elexis, Darius, Ember, Jackson, Shaylyse, Hayley, Jason Jr., and Jayce; and 12 great-grandchildren, Ezekiel, Chloe, Cailey, Sayler, Sage, Tommy, Sky'leigh, Abbigale, Ariel, DC, Ash, and Gabriella.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020