Elaine Tosh, 81, of Amarillo died November 12, 2020. A celebration of Elaine's life is being held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2pm in the Memorial Park Funeral Home's Chapel of Memories; 6969 E. Interstate 40. Memorial Park Funeral Home



