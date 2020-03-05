Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elbie (Harris) Heard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elbie Harris Heard, 101, of Amarillo passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born July 26, 1918 in Greer County, Oklahoma to the late Jerome and Dona Harris. She married Ira Heard in 1936 in Sayre, Oklahoma. She will be remembered for her great meals, sewing and gardening, abounding love, and willingness to help whenever needed. She loved her friends, family and church.



She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Nall of Austin; sons, Dr. Virgil (Patricia) Heard of Ingleside, Dr. Mark (Mary) Heard of Cuero; grandchildren, Joseph Nall II of Austin, Nancy Thompson of Dallas, John Heard of Ingleside and Rene Moore of Paris; twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ira Heard; sisters, Mary Howard, Sarah Johnston, Edna McClung and Jesse Hazel; brothers, Calvin Harris and Carl Harris; grandchildren, Alston Heard and Andrew Heard.



Honorary Pallbearers include Don Ford, Bob Howard, Tarren Bob Howard, John Hancock, Joseph Nall II, John Heard, Jacob Thompson, Joseph Nall III and Michael Nall.



Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, 5 - 7 PM at Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10 AM at Paramount Baptist Church with Rev. Lance Herrington and Dr. Eric Moore officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens of Amarillo.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Paramount Baptist Church of Amarillo Building Fund.



You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at



Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

Elbie Harris Heard, 101, of Amarillo passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born July 26, 1918 in Greer County, Oklahoma to the late Jerome and Dona Harris. She married Ira Heard in 1936 in Sayre, Oklahoma. She will be remembered for her great meals, sewing and gardening, abounding love, and willingness to help whenever needed. She loved her friends, family and church.She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Nall of Austin; sons, Dr. Virgil (Patricia) Heard of Ingleside, Dr. Mark (Mary) Heard of Cuero; grandchildren, Joseph Nall II of Austin, Nancy Thompson of Dallas, John Heard of Ingleside and Rene Moore of Paris; twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ira Heard; sisters, Mary Howard, Sarah Johnston, Edna McClung and Jesse Hazel; brothers, Calvin Harris and Carl Harris; grandchildren, Alston Heard and Andrew Heard.Honorary Pallbearers include Don Ford, Bob Howard, Tarren Bob Howard, John Hancock, Joseph Nall II, John Heard, Jacob Thompson, Joseph Nall III and Michael Nall.Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, 5 - 7 PM at Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10 AM at Paramount Baptist Church with Rev. Lance Herrington and Dr. Eric Moore officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens of Amarillo.Memorial Contributions may be made to Paramount Baptist Church of Amarillo Building Fund.You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close