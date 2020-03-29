Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elena (Aranda) Tijerina. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Funeral service 2:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elena Tijerina, 93, of Amarillo died March 25, 2020.



Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 30, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Interment will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Elena was born November 24, 1926 in Hamlin, TX to Bruno and Claudia Aranda. She was the oldest of 10 siblings raised in Gilliland, TX. She married Ascension Tijerina on January 26, 1945. She would attend meetings at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses which included all regional conventions and assemblies until she was unable to go. Elena was studying the Bible and knew the promise of the resurrection and living in a paradise earth.



She is preceded in death by her grandson, Adam Escamilla; husband, Ascension Tijerina; son, Valentin Tijerina; brothers, Ed and Henry Aranda; sister, Hope Quintero; son-in-law, Pedro Escamilla; and great-granddaughter, Cristina Escamilla.



Elena is survived by daughter, Virginia Escamilla and son, Juan Tijerina, Sr. both of Amarillo, TX; six grandchildren, Angelica Escamilla, Andrea Tijerina, Monica Tijerina-Antonucci, John Tijerina, Jr., Rachel Tijerina and David Tijerina; twelve great-grandchildren; nine great great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Lujan and husband Cipriano of Vernon, TX, Naomi Garcia and husband Robert of Amarillo, TX, Nellie Ruth Hickey and husband Jay of Vernon, TX and Claudia Arriaga of Vernon, TX; brother, Arturo Aranda of Mcallen, TX; and many nieces and nephews.





