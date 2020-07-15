1/
Elias Perry and Margaret T. Flores
Elias Perry & Margaret T. Flores, 84 & 93, of Amarillo died July 13, 2020. Margaret will be available for viewing from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service for Elias and Margaret will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2500 S. Bolton St. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home , Amarillo.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
