Elias Perry & Margaret T. Flores, 84 & 93, of Amarillo died July 13, 2020. Margaret will be available for viewing from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service for Elias and Margaret will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2500 S. Bolton St. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home , Amarillo.



