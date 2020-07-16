Margie T. Flores, 93, of Amarillo, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Her husband, E.P. Flores passed away 10 weeks earlier, on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 84. The couple had been together for more than 60 years.
Margaret will be available for viewing from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service for Elias and Margaret will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2500 S. Bolton Street. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Margie was born on March, 27, 1927, in Amarillo to Maximino and Guillermina Tenorio. She was raised in Amarillo with her brothers Eugene, Paul Max, Alex, Santos and Henry and sisters Geneva and Caele. In her early years, Margie owned a restaurant in Hereford, La Copa Cabana, which is where she and E.P. met. Margie always said that she won E.P. over with her cooking. E.P. was born Sept. 8, 1935, in Uvalde to Esther and Reymundo Flores. He was raised in Uvalde along with his brothers Elpidio, Reynaldo, Reymundo and Armando and sister Delia. E.P. served in the U.S. Navy before moving to Hereford, where he met Margie. They soon married, and enjoyed a full life together.
Margie was a hardworking, energetic and spiritual woman. She was very involved at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and never missed a Sunday. Margie was also a hard worker and worked for Heath's Furniture Store and Center City Furniture Store in Amarillo for many years. She had an infectious laugh that was always present, especially when E.P. was around.
E.P. was a good man that loved his family, and brought constant laughter and happiness to those around him. He was always telling jokes, dancing and making those around him laugh. He made friends with everyone he came into contact with and never knew a stranger. E.P. also owned his own barber shop in Amarillo for many years.
The couple was preceded in death by their parents, several brothers and sisters, a son Gilbert and daughter Prestina and several grandchildren.
Survivors include sons Adolfo Flores, Esmael Lucero, Johnny T. Lucero and Ray Flores and daughters Ginger Barela, Sylvia Reynosa, Maxine Diaz, Linda Craig and Esther Kelly, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com