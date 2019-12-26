Elizabeth Alaine Valdez-Siegel, 40, beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to the Salvation Army or Snack Paks 4 Kids.
Elizabeth was born September 8, 1979 in Deer Park, California, daughter of Joseph Carlson and Linda Buller McDonald.
Survivors: Mother, Linda McDonald and husband, David; son, Jackson Valdez; sister, Kelly Quinto; brother, John Buller and wife, Leisha; step-brother, Neal McDonald and wife, Ericka; five nephews; three nieces; and many extended family members and friends.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019