Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727





Betty was born to Fred and Jean Heins on October 17, 1940 in Marshall, Mo. on May 7, 1972 she was born again with a servants heart as a follower of Christ. She was raised in the Washington DC area, graduating from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School.



Betty is survived by her first husband, Murray Neil Bennett. They were married 59 years. She leaves behind 3 children and their spouses: Sherri & Billy Pernell of Lewisville, TX; Kevin & Molly Bennett of Arlington, TX; Betsy & Walt Weaver of Amarillo, TX; a brother Bill Heins, two sisters Mary Drinkard and Barbie Gielow.



Betty leaves a rich legacy in her eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



Betty was known by those who loved her as Mom, MeMe, Betty Neil and The Dog Whisperer. Betty volunteered at Baptist Hospital, and humbly served one term as Mayor of Claude America.



The family will receive friends Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia. A celebration of her life is scheduled for May 11, 2019; time and location to be determined. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.



Family suggests memorials be made to BSA Hospice of the Southwest.





