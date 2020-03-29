Elizabeth Ann Hansen Meeks

Elizabeth Hansen Meeks died peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 23, 2020 at the age of 96.

Elizabeth is survived by her son, Jim and wife Regina; grandchildren, Dusti, Talon and his wife Stephanie, Baron; great-granddaughter, Pastel; and sister, Marge Hester.

A private service was held in Memory Gardens Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to a local animal rescue group.

