Elizabeth Hansen Meeks died peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 23, 2020 at the age of 96.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Jim and wife Regina; grandchildren, Dusti, Talon and his wife Stephanie, Baron; great-granddaughter, Pastel; and sister, Marge Hester.
A private service was held in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to a local animal rescue group.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020