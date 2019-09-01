Elizabeth Anne Krodel, 89, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dan Carter and Rev. Dr. Murray Gossett officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Elizabeth was born April 22, 1930, to Dewey and Tulia Garrison in Denison, TX where she later graduated high school. She married John Krodel on September 2, 1955. They moved to Amarillo in 1959.
Elizabeth worked for American National and Ford Motor Company. She retired in 1991 from Amarillo Independent School District where she worked as an executive assistant.
She was an elder of the Presbyterian Church and was involved in a Bible study every Thursday for twelve years.
She was preceded in death by a son, John David Krodel Jr.; and her parents.
Survivors include her husband, John Krodel, of the home; a daughter, Karen Harris, of Houston, TX; a son, Stephen G. Krodel, of Canyon, TX; several nieces and nephews; and two granddogs, Maggie and Suzie, both Schnauzers.
The family suggests memorials to Amarillo Children's Home, 3400 Bowie St, Amarillo, TX 79109; or St. Jude's, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019