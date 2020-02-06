Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth E. Griego. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth E. Greigo, 72, of Amarillo died Sun. Feb. 2, 2020. Service will be 11 AM, Friday, Feb. 7 at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Interment will be at Llano Cemetery.



Elizabeth was born Jan. 29, 1948 in El Paso to Elena and Tomas Estrada. She called Amarillo home in her early teens. She had the biggest heart a mother could have. She loved to take care of people. Elizabeth was the type to listen to a story then figure out how she could help. She was like a second mom to many. She was the person you could call at all hours and knew Elizabeth would answer. Elizabeth married the love of her life, Johnny Griego Sr. in '98, they were together until his death in 2004. Her grandchildren Johnny and Abigail just hung the moon. She was very proud of her son and grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one sister, Yvonne Estrada and one brother, Jimmy Estrada.



Elizabeth is survived by her son, Ulysses Griego and his wife Amanda, one step daughter, Debra Jennings and her husband Terry, two stepsons; Johnny Griego Jr. and his wife Sheree, and Julian Griego, four sisters; Yolando Dominguez, Linda Diaz, Gina Munoz, and Wanda Estrada, four brothers; Tomas Estrada, Raymond Estrada, Ruben Estrada, Ulysses Estrada.





Elizabeth E. Greigo, 72, of Amarillo died Sun. Feb. 2, 2020. Service will be 11 AM, Friday, Feb. 7 at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Interment will be at Llano Cemetery.Elizabeth was born Jan. 29, 1948 in El Paso to Elena and Tomas Estrada. She called Amarillo home in her early teens. She had the biggest heart a mother could have. She loved to take care of people. Elizabeth was the type to listen to a story then figure out how she could help. She was like a second mom to many. She was the person you could call at all hours and knew Elizabeth would answer. Elizabeth married the love of her life, Johnny Griego Sr. in '98, they were together until his death in 2004. Her grandchildren Johnny and Abigail just hung the moon. She was very proud of her son and grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one sister, Yvonne Estrada and one brother, Jimmy Estrada.Elizabeth is survived by her son, Ulysses Griego and his wife Amanda, one step daughter, Debra Jennings and her husband Terry, two stepsons; Johnny Griego Jr. and his wife Sheree, and Julian Griego, four sisters; Yolando Dominguez, Linda Diaz, Gina Munoz, and Wanda Estrada, four brothers; Tomas Estrada, Raymond Estrada, Ruben Estrada, Ulysses Estrada. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close