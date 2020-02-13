Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Henderson Jepson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Henderson Jepson, beloved wife of Bryan Leigh Jepson and daughter of George and Linda Henderson, died unexpectedly but peacefully January 31, 2020, at her home in Wichita, Kansas. She was a lovely, vivacious, and caring woman, who brought light and joy to all whom she met. We treasure our years with her.



Elizabeth was born April 10, 1983, in Austin, Texas, and spent most of her early life in Austin. She graduated from St. Stephen's Episcopal School in 2001 and from the University of Texas at Austin (Plan II) in 2005.



She graduated from Texas Tech University School of Law in 2009. In law school, Elizabeth served as the Executive Managing Editor of the inaugural volume of the Estate Planning & Community Property Law Journal and as an Articles Editor of the Texas Tech Law Review. The most significant event in law school, however, was that Elizabeth met Bryan, the love of her life, when randomly assigned to an editing exercise. They were married in 2011 and began life together in Amarillo, where they each practiced law. In 2015 they moved to Wichita, Kansas, and continued their legal careers, while creating a warm and welcoming home for themselves, their friends and colleagues, and their rescue dogs.



Elizabeth practiced law with Brown & Fortunato, P. C., based in Amarillo, Texas throughout her career. She held a certification in Health Law from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and was a member of the Texas, Kansas, and Missouri bars. She was a member of multiple bar associations and of the Institutional Review Board at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center-Amarillo. Clients from across the country relied on her for advice and guidance in complex regulatory matters and substantial business transactions, and she worked tirelessly on their behalf.



A celebration of life event will be held on Tuesday, February 18, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Botanical Gardens in Amarillo, Texas. In addition, a memorial service in celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 1:00 pm, at University Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas. If you wish to make a gift in her memory, the family would ask that you consider Texas Panhandle Pet Savers. Elizabeth Henderson Jepson - Brown & Fortunato P.C. - Feb. 10 (

