Elizabeth Rose Fluegel, 92, of Amarillo, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amarillo with Rev. Dr. Brian Hesse officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Canyon.Elizabeth was born on April 14, 1928 near Umbarger to Otto and Anna (Besetzny) Podzemny. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Amarillo. She married Edward Fluegel in 1945, and he preceded her in death in 1994. She worked at Bivins Nursing Homes in food service management for many years.Elizabeth was an excellent cook and enjoyed baking wedding cakes, quilting, and gathering with her friends for food and fellowship at different restaurants. She had a special fondness for Corgi dogs and enjoyed watching "Everybody Loves Raymond". Elizabeth was very independent and lived alone in the country until very recently, driving herself anywhere she needed to go. She especially loved traveling to Dallas for many years to spend the holidays with her family. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church.Elizabeth was also preceded in death by four brothers, and one sister. Survivors include her sons, James Edward Fluegel and Doyle Wayne Fluegel and wife, Katherine; three grandchildren, Paul Fluegel, Hope Fluegel Lozano, and Dallas Fluegel; six great grandchildren, Taryn, Aubrey, Danika, Lucas, Mateo, and Bianca; and one brother, Robert Podzemny.