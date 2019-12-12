Ella Jean Fowler, age 91, of Temple, Texas, passed from this life on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Scott & White Hospital in Temple.



Mrs. Fowler was born on September 2, 1928 in Hunt County, Texas to the late Elmo Edwin Savage and Lillie Lee Jenkins Savage. She grew up in Fannin County and attended schools in Trenton and Leonard, graduating from Leonard High School. She married B.E. "Buck" Fowler on June 28, 1947. They moved to Lockney, Texas in January, 1950 and then to Happy/Tulia in January, 1964. Then in November, 2010 they moved to Temple to be closer to children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended Bethel Church in Temple where she was active in the Widows Group and Sunday School. Mrs. Fowler was preceded in death by her husband, Buck; a daughter, Cathy Fowler; one brother and three sisters.



Survivors include a daughter, Donna Estep (Al) of Belton, Texas; a son, Alan Fowler of Rowlett, Texas; a sister, Wanda Willeford of Coppell; a brother, Edwin Savage of Seguin; two grandchildren, Rex Bryan (Stacie) and Chuck Bryan; and six great grandchildren.



Graveside services will be at the Happy Cemetery in Happy, Texas on Friday, December 13 at 2:30.

