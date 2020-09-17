1/1
Ella Nora (Brown) Hodges
1945 - 2020
Ella Nora Brown Hodges, 94, Austin, Texas, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 10, 2020, surrounded by family.

Ella Nora was born near Devine, Texas to Beatrice Ruby Nowlin Brown and Edgar Allen Brown. Ella Nora was the 4th of 6 children, and had 6 children of her own, making for a very large extended family which enriched her life immensely. Her family and her faith were foremost in her life, along with her passions for dancing and painting.

Ella Nora was also preceded in death by two of her children - Steven Mark Hodges and Susan Lorraine Hodges, and by her sisters Ruby Lorraine Hockensmith and Ruth Alene Meeks, and by her brothers Edgar Allen Brown and James Leslie Brown. Her younger brother Charlie Nowlin Brown still resides and ranches near Devine, Texas.

Ella Nora is survived by her daughters Cynthia of Ozark Mt, Arkansas, Deborah Jeanne Brown and husband Charlie Brown of Amarillo, and her sons Glen Allen Hodges and wife Sara of Austin, and Kenneth Charles Hodges of Waco. Ella Nora is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Panhandle, Texas, at 710 Main Street at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with Dr. Steve Vernon officiating. Burial will follow in Panhandle Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Minton Chatwell Funeral Home at 510 Main Street in Panhandle.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged to minimize risk of transmission of the COVID virus.

Memorial donations in Ella Nora's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
