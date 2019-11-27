Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Wallace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Wallace, 82, died Monday, November 25, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Friday at Llano East Cemetery with Dr. Hal Rogers officiating. Ellen was born January 31, 1937 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Edgar and Luanna Johnson. She graduated from Canyon High School, and attended West Texas State College. Ellen married the love of her life, Ken Wallace on September 8, 1956. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage before his death in January of this year. She worked as a bookkeeper for Anheuser-Busch for over 20 years. She was co-owner of Jeans Juniors Dress Shop in Canyon. Ellen was an accomplished artist, having painted many landscapes and portraits over the years. She loved to play golf, bridge, and any card game. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ken Wallace; and her brother, Jim Johnson. Survivors include two daughters, Becky Commisto and husband Joe of Sun Lakes, AZ, and Kim Brooks and husband Steve of Amarillo; a son, Wayne Wallace of Amarillo; and three grandchildren, Dalton Brooks and wife Maddie of Austin, Peyton Brooks of Wellington, New Zealand, and Alexis Wallace of Plano. The family suggests memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels @





