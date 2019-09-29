Ellis Edwin Stapp, 86, of Groom, departed this earth to be with Jesus on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Groom. Burial will follow in Claude Cemetery by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Ellis was born Feb. 28, 1933 in Alanreed to Ellis Grayden and Ellen M. Stapp.
Survivors include his wife, Roxie and one son Dale Stapp; two daughters, Brenda Broom and Kim Lewellen; a sister, Dorothy Babizke; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Groom or Groom Ambulance Fund.
The family will receive friends from 3-4:00 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home in Amarillo.
For full obituary go to www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019