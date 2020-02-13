Mr. Ellis Lee Williams, of Claude, Texas, was born on October 11, 1947 in Clarendon, Texas, to O.L. Williams and Susie B. Williams. He attended public schools in Clarendon. Ellis enjoyed watching game shows and dressing nicely. The viewing will be held Friday, February 14th from 5PM-6:30PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Amarillo, TX, funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15th at 11 AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Joyce Mims. To view the full obit and send flowers and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020