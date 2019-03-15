Elora Watson Beard passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, she is the daughter of the late Andrew and Louella Watson. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter; Lanessa Beard Crosby, sister; Hattie Watson Lewis, brothers; Weldon and Roy Watson. Viewing will be Friday, March 15th from 6-8pm at Golden Gate Mortuary and services will be Saturday, March 16th at 11 am at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Interment Llano Cemetery
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019