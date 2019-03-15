Elora Watson Beard passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, she is the daughter of the late Andrew and Louella Watson. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter; Lanessa Beard Crosby, sister; Hattie Watson Lewis, brothers; Weldon and Roy Watson. Viewing will be Friday, March 15th from 6-8pm at Golden Gate Mortuary and services will be Saturday, March 16th at 11 am at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Interment Llano Cemetery
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019