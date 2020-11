Eloy Carl Cruz, 52, of Amarillo, Texas died November 3, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Clayton Memorial Cemetery in Clayton, New Mexico with Rev. Hilario Perez, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Clayton officiating. He is survived by 2 brothers; Adam Cruz and Lawrence Cruz both of Amarillo and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. www.hassfuneralhome.com , Clayton, New Mexico