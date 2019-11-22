Elsie Earline Lowrance Fitzgerald, 100, passed from this life November 20, 2019 in Amarillo, TX.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St with Pastor Lance Harrington of Paramount Baptist Church as officiant. Burial will be in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville, Texas. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Elsie was born April 29, 1919 in Alamosa, CO to John and Mary Lowrance. She retired from Montgomery Ward in Ft. Worth, TX as Manager of the Fashion and Jewelry Department.
Elsie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe Fitzgerald.
She is survived by son, John Harvey Barton and wife, Jean; 2 grandsons, Tony and Timothy Barton; 2 great-grandchildren, Victoria and Jacob; sisters, Louise Horton, Doris Dellemonica; brothers, Bill Lowrance and wife, Sharon and John Lowrance and wife, Evelyn; sister in law, Lena Lowrance; nieces, Cathy and Mary jo Engesser; nephew, Fred and wife, Londa; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019