Elton Leroy "Bud" Walcott, Jr., 82, of Amarillo, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Chuck Neal of Chaparral Hills Baptist Church officiating. Viewing will be 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Friday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Bud was born April 10, 1937 in Pampa to Pat and Elton Walcott, Sr. He grew up in Waynoka, Oklahoma, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He married Shirley I. Keeton in 1958. They moved to Amarillo in 1961. Bud worked for the Santa Fe Railroad as a conductor for over 40 years, retiring in 1997. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing the drums, fishing, and was an avid OU Football fan. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Leon Corn; and a sister-in-law, Rosalie Walcott. Survivors include his wife Shirley Walcott; three daughters, Tina Love and husband Fred, Gina Massey and husband, John, and Dina R. Lill all of Amarillo; a brother, Rex Walcott of Conroe; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials may be made to the , at .
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019