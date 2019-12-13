Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elton Leroy "Bud" Walcott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elton Leroy "Bud" Walcott, Jr., 82, of Amarillo, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Chuck Neal of Chaparral Hills Baptist Church officiating. Viewing will be 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Friday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Bud was born April 10, 1937 in Pampa to Pat and Elton Walcott, Sr. He grew up in Waynoka, Oklahoma, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He married Shirley I. Keeton in 1958. They moved to Amarillo in 1961. Bud worked for the Santa Fe Railroad as a conductor for over 40 years, retiring in 1997. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing the drums, fishing, and was an avid OU Football fan. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Leon Corn; and a sister-in-law, Rosalie Walcott. Survivors include his wife Shirley Walcott; three daughters, Tina Love and husband Fred, Gina Massey and husband, John, and Dina R. Lill all of Amarillo; a brother, Rex Walcott of Conroe; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials may be made to the , at .









Elton Leroy "Bud" Walcott, Jr., 82, of Amarillo, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Chuck Neal of Chaparral Hills Baptist Church officiating. Viewing will be 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Friday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Bud was born April 10, 1937 in Pampa to Pat and Elton Walcott, Sr. He grew up in Waynoka, Oklahoma, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He married Shirley I. Keeton in 1958. They moved to Amarillo in 1961. Bud worked for the Santa Fe Railroad as a conductor for over 40 years, retiring in 1997. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing the drums, fishing, and was an avid OU Football fan. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Leon Corn; and a sister-in-law, Rosalie Walcott. Survivors include his wife Shirley Walcott; three daughters, Tina Love and husband Fred, Gina Massey and husband, John, and Dina R. Lill all of Amarillo; a brother, Rex Walcott of Conroe; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials may be made to the , at . Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.