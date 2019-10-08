Elton W. Bybee 83, of Amarillo died Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Amarillo.
No services are scheduled. Cremation was by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.
Elton was born on Nov. 11, 1935 in Childress. He moved to Amarillo in 1950. He retired from BNSF as a conductor after 40 years of dedicated service.
He is survived by one sister, two brothers his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Downtown Women's Center or the Salvation Army.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019