Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elva Jeanne Denton. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Elva Jeanne Denton, 90, of Amarillo, TX passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.



Born January 3, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN, Jeanne was a formidable woman of wit, intellect, artistic talent, and wisdom. She overcame numerous hardships of life to find serenity in the warmth of the community of Al-Anon Family Services, and supported the organization and many members with the strength and grace of the program and unlimited amount of love and sincere concern for the welfare of others. Jeanne taught in the Amarillo School District for many years, beginning her career in the 70's teaching art at Horace Mann Junior High, then to Palo Duro High School in the 80's teaching her love of language and literature, and in the 90's at Tascosa High School as a Rebel at heart. She loved her students with a determination to bring them to appreciate their education and succeed in every way possible, and always felt a connection to any child who might be suffering a difficult situation in their life as she had persevered through such adversity herself.



In 1953 Jeanne married Jay Laurence Denton of Odessa, TX. Jeanne is succeeded by her children, John Laurence Denton and Karma Jean Denton of Amarillo; her most beloved, dear grandsons, John Light Denton and Thomas Weldon Denton; Thomas' three little ones, Dylan, Jack and Mila and their mother, Michelle Lopez Denton; and niece, Pamela Ann Hill of Tulsa, OK. She is predeceased by her parents J.P. Weldon of Odessa, TX, and Irene Allen Clark of Dallas, TX. A memorial service will be held at a future date and will feature plenty of her favorite rock and roll to remember her bold, adventurous personality. Have a wonderful journey in the heavenly realms, dear Jeanne.



The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff, nurses and aides at Country Club Nursing and Rehab as well as Open Heart Hospice for their kindness and superb care.



Sign the online guestbook at





Elva Jeanne Denton, 90, of Amarillo, TX passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.Born January 3, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN, Jeanne was a formidable woman of wit, intellect, artistic talent, and wisdom. She overcame numerous hardships of life to find serenity in the warmth of the community of Al-Anon Family Services, and supported the organization and many members with the strength and grace of the program and unlimited amount of love and sincere concern for the welfare of others. Jeanne taught in the Amarillo School District for many years, beginning her career in the 70's teaching art at Horace Mann Junior High, then to Palo Duro High School in the 80's teaching her love of language and literature, and in the 90's at Tascosa High School as a Rebel at heart. She loved her students with a determination to bring them to appreciate their education and succeed in every way possible, and always felt a connection to any child who might be suffering a difficult situation in their life as she had persevered through such adversity herself.In 1953 Jeanne married Jay Laurence Denton of Odessa, TX. Jeanne is succeeded by her children, John Laurence Denton and Karma Jean Denton of Amarillo; her most beloved, dear grandsons, John Light Denton and Thomas Weldon Denton; Thomas' three little ones, Dylan, Jack and Mila and their mother, Michelle Lopez Denton; and niece, Pamela Ann Hill of Tulsa, OK. She is predeceased by her parents J.P. Weldon of Odessa, TX, and Irene Allen Clark of Dallas, TX. A memorial service will be held at a future date and will feature plenty of her favorite rock and roll to remember her bold, adventurous personality. Have a wonderful journey in the heavenly realms, dear Jeanne.The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff, nurses and aides at Country Club Nursing and Rehab as well as Open Heart Hospice for their kindness and superb care.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close