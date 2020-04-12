Elva LaRea Richards, 99, of Amarillo, TX passed away on April 11, 2020.
Family burial will be private at the Lane Memorial Cemetery in Sunray, TX. Memorial services will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Elva was born in Sherman County on February 13, 1921, to Arthur and Ruby Cartrite.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hubert Richards; brother, Wayne Cartrite; daughter, Shielda Welling; and granddaughters, Trava Berry and Angela Kirkland.
Survivors include daughters, Melva Berry and husband Keith, of Amarillo, TX, Darlaine Gibson and husband Phil, of El Paso, TX, Aurelia Watson and husband Freddie, of Burleson, TX, LoLeta Jeffcoat, of San Antonio, TX; son, Trenton Richards and wife Maralee, of Highlands Ranch, CO; son-in-law, Ed Welling, of Kingwood, TX; brother, Johnny Cartrite and wife Joy; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020