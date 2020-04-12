Elva LaRea Richards (1921 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elva LaRea Richards.
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elva LaRea Richards, 99, of Amarillo, TX passed away on April 11, 2020.

Family burial will be private at the Lane Memorial Cemetery in Sunray, TX. Memorial services will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.

Elva was born in Sherman County on February 13, 1921, to Arthur and Ruby Cartrite.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hubert Richards; brother, Wayne Cartrite; daughter, Shielda Welling; and granddaughters, Trava Berry and Angela Kirkland.

Survivors include daughters, Melva Berry and husband Keith, of Amarillo, TX, Darlaine Gibson and husband Phil, of El Paso, TX, Aurelia Watson and husband Freddie, of Burleson, TX, LoLeta Jeffcoat, of San Antonio, TX; son, Trenton Richards and wife Maralee, of Highlands Ranch, CO; son-in-law, Ed Welling, of Kingwood, TX; brother, Johnny Cartrite and wife Joy; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.