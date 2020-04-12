Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvera Georgette "Midge" Poindexter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elvera (Midge) Georgette Poindexter, age 89, passed away Sunday April 5th, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas.



Private graveside service was at Llano Cemetery with Bryan Vallance, pastor of Pleasant Valley Assembly of God officiating. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel.



Midge was the first born of Elvera Georgette Rankin and Perry Arland Rankin on October 17th, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri. At a young age her family moved to Russell City, California, were she met and married Robert Lee Poindexter and moved to Texas. Robert preceded her in death in 1977 as well as 5 of her siblings, Norma Randall, Helen Langford, Janice Graves, Perry Rankin, and Raymond Rankin. She loved to read and mostly enjoyed Science Fiction and Murder Mysteries.



She is survived by her 4 children, Jeffrey Lee Poindexter and his wife Virginia Kay, their 3 daughters LaDonna Lynn Poindexter, Melissa Myia Cowles, Naomi Noel Talmo, and their families, Katherine Grey Fluegel and her husband Doyle Wayne Fluegel and their children Paul Theodor Max Fluegel II, Hope Katherine Fluegel Lozano, and Dallas Daniel Fluegel and their families, David Paul Poindexter and his son Zechariah Alexander and his family, and Roxie Ann Poindexter, and Midge's younger brother Edward Rankin. There are also 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020

