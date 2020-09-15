Elvin Delano Lamb, 80, of Amarillo died September 14, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Llano East Cemetery, with The Rev. Dede Schuler Ballou officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Elvin was born on July 21, 1940, in Wheeler County, Texas to Panhandle pioneers; Roy Martin Lamb and Alta Mae Morgan Lamb.
He is survived by his wife Angela Kay Lamb of 56 years and son Clarence Leroy Lamb. His daughter Heavenly Kay Lamb preceded him in death in 2019.
Throughout his life, he was known to many as a master cattleman and farmer in Texas and New Mexico. He loved the land and the crops and livestock that it bore and approached his life of work with determination, kindness, and compassion for the men, women, and animals that were under his purview. He began living the sober life in 1978 and was a friend and sponsor to many and always made time to sit and drink a cup of coffee and share the lessons of his life and provide counsel to others. Elvin wore some big boots and a big hat and the space left by his passing is immense and shall be missed.
The family requests friends to wear masks.
