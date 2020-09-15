1/1
Elvin Delano Lamb
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elvin Delano Lamb, 80, of Amarillo died September 14, 2020.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Llano East Cemetery, with The Rev. Dede Schuler Ballou officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Elvin was born on July 21, 1940, in Wheeler County, Texas to Panhandle pioneers; Roy Martin Lamb and Alta Mae Morgan Lamb.

He is survived by his wife Angela Kay Lamb of 56 years and son Clarence Leroy Lamb. His daughter Heavenly Kay Lamb preceded him in death in 2019.

Throughout his life, he was known to many as a master cattleman and farmer in Texas and New Mexico. He loved the land and the crops and livestock that it bore and approached his life of work with determination, kindness, and compassion for the men, women, and animals that were under his purview. He began living the sober life in 1978 and was a friend and sponsor to many and always made time to sit and drink a cup of coffee and share the lessons of his life and provide counsel to others. Elvin wore some big boots and a big hat and the space left by his passing is immense and shall be missed.

The family requests friends to wear masks.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved