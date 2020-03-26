Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emery Goodin. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral Directors - Clarendon 212 South Sully Street P.O. Drawer 1090 Clarendon , TX 79226 (806)-874-3515 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Emery" Goodin, died at home in the early hours of Tuesday, March 24th, surrounded by his family.



Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Friday, March 27, 2020 in Goodnight Cemetery in Goodnight.



Emery was born April 15, 1930 to Lee and Leta Goodin of Fairview. He was often found in the company of his Grandpa Culver who taught him all about fishing and hunting. In time Emery was joined by his three brothers, Joe, Jack , Dick, and his sister Debbie.



Emery attended Claude High School and then Texas Tech University. After graduation, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.



In 1952, the love of his life, Montie Hubbard, flew to Anchorage where they were married. For many years they enjoyed life in Alaska and had experiences that stayed with them all their lives.



They had two daughters, Elizabeth and Susanna.



In 1964, Emery and Montie moved to Goodnight and started farming and ranching. During this time, Emery served as a director for Mid-Plains Rural Telephone Cooperative for forty-three years. During their many years in Goodnight, they enjoyed square-dancing, bridge, fishing and camping, family gatherings, and historical preservation efforts.



Elizabeth married David Magar. Emery and Montie became grandparents with the arrival of Kate, followed by Sarah. Emery has three great-grandsons, Atticus, Mason, and Ethan, and a great-granddaughter, Scarlett, all of whom referred to him as Tractor Granddaddy.



He is survived by his wife Montie, his daughter Elizabeth and her husband David, daughter Susanna, granddaughter Kate and her husband Bryon, granddaughter Sarah, and four great-grandchildren.





